CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership is being renamed as Airbus Canada Limited Partnership as next logical step after aircraft was rebranded as the Airbus A220 in mid-2018.

Uzbekistan Airways took delivery of its first A320neo March 11 through lessor BOC Aviation, and operated its first flight from Tashkent to Baku (Azerbaijan), March 14. The aircraft is part of an order for two A320neos, which will be delivered at the beginning of April. Both A320neos feature a two-class cabin with 12 premium and 138 economy seats. The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap 1A engines.

Boeing is offering to use biofuel for delivery flights out of Renton and Everett (later North Charleston). Alaska Airlines will be the first participant for three 737 MAXs in 2019.

Boeing delivered 49 aircraft (six 737NGs; 26 MAXs; 767F; three 767-2Cs; 747F; 777F; 11 787s) in February vs 49 (29 737NGs; six 737 MAXs; two 767Fs; 777; and 11 787s) in February 2018.

Airbus delivered first FANS-C equipped A320 to UK LCC easyJet.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) took delivery of a medium-haul Embraer E195, which became the sixth Embraer aircraft in the UIA fleet. The aircraft accommodates 116 passengers in a two-class cabin (business and economy class) configuration.

Russian leisure carrier Azur Air received its second Boeing 777-300ER, which will operate flights from the cities of Russia to Dubai (UAE), then to Varadero (Cuba) and Cancun (Mexico).

AviaAM Leasing delivered two Airbus A321-211 aircraft to Canada’s holiday travel airline company Air Transat.