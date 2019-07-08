Boeing announced it is providing $100 million in funds to address family and community needs of those affected by the 737 MAX accidents of Lion Air flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302. These funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities. Boeing will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations to address these needs. This initial investment will be made over multiple years.

American Airlines announced plan to retire its last 26 MD-80s on Sept. 4.

BOC Aviation delivered the final Boeing 737-800NG from its orderbook, which went to Japan’s Skymark Airlines.

Boeing is debuting a 777 as new eco-Demonstrator flying test bed for 50 projects.

VietJet Air agreed to sell 10 narrowbodies to Novus Aviation Capital for leaseback.

China Southern Airlines took delivery of the first of 20 Airbus A350-900s June 28, becoming the newest operator of the European long-range widebody. The Guangzhou-based airline will operate the A350-900 in a three-class cabin layout of 314 seats: 28 business, 24 premium economy and 262 economy. China Southern will initially operate the new aircraft on domestic routes from Guangzhou to Shanghai and Beijing, with services following to yet undesignated international destinations.

Dublin-based lessor AerCap completed 82 aircraft transactions in 2Q19 vs 90 in 2Q18; and now has owned/managed/committed fleet of 1,373 aircraft vs 1,471 a year ago.

Ireland headquartered lessor Avolon completed 77 aircraft transactions in 2Q19 vs 96 in 2Q18, and now has owned/managed/committed fleet of 923 aircraft vs 890 a year ago.

Fly Leasing agreed to sell portfolio of 12 narrowbodies to generate >$125 million in net cash.