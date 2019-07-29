Airbus began an A220 demonstration tour of six Asian destinations using an A220-300 flight test aircraft. After a stopover at Seoul’s Incheon Airport the aircraft heads to Yangon (Myanmar), the first location of the demonstration tour. The aircraft will then visit Hanoi (Vietnam), Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) before heading north to Nagoya (Japan).

Vietnam Airlines agreed to lease two Airbus A320-200neos from Air Lease Corp. for delivery in the second half of 2020.

Russia’s Yakutia Airlines leased one Bombardier Dash 8-Q314 from Avmax Group.

De Havilland Canada delivered the 600th Dash 8-400 to Ethiopian Airlines.

ExpressJet is opening an Embraer E175 crew base at Chicago O’Hare.

Genghis Khan Airlines launched operations in China with two CF34-powered ARJ21s.