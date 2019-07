Air Canada agreed to lease two Airbus A321-200s from Air Lease Corp.

BOC Aviation has delivered the first of three Airbus A330-200F freighters to China’s Sichuan Airlines. The remaining two aircraft will be handed over in the second half of 2019.

Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo on lease from Air Lease Corp.

Delta Air Lines took delivery of its 50th US-built CFM56-powered Airbus A321.