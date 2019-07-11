Airbus delivered 76 aircraft (six A220s; 10 A320ceos; 44 A320neos; five A330neos; 10 A350s; and one A380) in June 2019 vs 80 aircraft in June 2018; and 389 aircraft in 1H19 vs 303 in 1H18.

Boeing delivered 37 aircraft (seven 737NGs; four 767s; 747-8F; six 777s; and 19 787s) in June 2019 vs 82 aircraft in June 2018; and 239 aircraft in 1H19 vs 378 in 1H18.

Air Lease Corp. delivered 17 aircraft on lease in 2Q19 vs 18 in 2Q18, and ended quarter with owned/managed/committed fleet of 642 aircraft vs 629 a year ago.

Azores Airlines took delivery of the first of three Airbus A321LRs leased from Air Lease Corp.

Skyworld Aviation sold an Embraer ERJ 145 to BAE Systems (Corporate Air Travel) Ltd. The aircraft was originally delivered new to Swiss and then went on to operate with Aeromexico Connect for 11 years. The aircraft was later parked and sold to a third-party aircraft owner, based in the US.