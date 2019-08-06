COMAC made first flight of four C919 prototypes with LEAP engines.

Aergo Capital completed the sale of one 2017 Vintage Airbus A330-300 aircraft to EMP Aviation Ireland. The aircraft remains subject to a long-term operating lease with South African Airways.

Qatar Airways agreed to sell three Airbus A350s to BOC Aviation for leaseback.

WestJet retired its first Boeing 737NG after 28,852 flights.

Aircastle had $65.9 million net income on $437 million revenues in 1H19 vs $107.8 million on $407 million in 1H18, and has placed 18 aircraft formerly operated by Avianca Brazil and Jet Airways.

CDB Aviation delivered an Airbus A320neo aircraft to Russia’s Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines. The aircraft is part of the lease agreement for a fleet of three A320neos, with two further jets slated for arrival through the end of 2019. The delivery also marks the introduction of the first CFM International LEAP-1А-powered A320neo to be operated in Russia.