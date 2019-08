Willis Lease had net income of $16.1 million on $95.8 million in revenues in 2Q19 vs $7.5 million on $78.7 million in 2Q18.

GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing sold five Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, with leases attached, to Chorus Aviation Capital (Ireland). All five aircraft are currently leased to Flybe UK.

Air Lease Corp. had $124 million net income on $471 million revenues in 2Q19 vs $115.2 million on $398 million in 2Q18, and now has owned/managed/committed fleet of 704 aircraft vs 711 a year ago.

Virgin Atlantic took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000.

AirAsia X Thailand took delivery of its first Airbus A330-900 on lease from Avolon.