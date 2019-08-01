GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) delivered the first of four Airbus A320neos to Yunnan Hongtu Airlines (Hongtu Airlines), the first LEAP-powered A320neo to enter service with Hongtu Airlines.

GECAS has contracted with Ural Airlines to provide two Airbus A321neo aircraft from the lessor’s orderbook, with deliveries in October and December of this year. The narrowbody aircraft will be the first LEAP-powered A321neo to enter service in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Singapore's BOC Aviation signed 32 lease agreements in 2Q19 vs 16 in 2Q18, and after selling 10 aircraft, it now has owned/managed/committed portfolio of 499 aircraft vs 487 a year ago.

CDB Aviation has placed a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on a long-term lease to Russia’s NordStar Airlines, with bases in Krasnoyarsk and Moscow (Domodedovo). The aircraft will support the carrier’s expanding operations between Russian cities and the neighboring regions within the Russian Federation and foreign countries.