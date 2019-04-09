Airbus delivered 74 aircraft (five A220s; 13 A320ceos; 44 A320neos; three A330s; eight A350s; A380) in March 2019 vs 56 in March 2018; and 162 aircraft in 1Q19 vs 121 in 1Q18.

Lisbon-based TAP Air Portugal took delivery of the first of 12 Airbus A321LR on order, becoming the first airline to operate a combined A330neo and A321LR fleet.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) received the first of three Boeing 787-10s, the first Japanese carrier to fly the new aircraft. The 787-10 is scheduled to begin flying April 26 from Tokyo-Narita to Changi-Singapore before it begins service from Narita Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 1.

Avolon completed eight lease transactions in 1Q19 vs 21 in 1Q18; it delivered 12 new aircraft.

Air Lease Corp. delivered 11 new aircraft in 1Q19 vs four in 1Q18, and ended the quarter with fleet of 280 owned and 65 managed aircraft vs 253 and 49 a year ago.

Air Premia agreed to lease three new Boeing 787-9s from ALC for startup in South Korea in 2020.

Singapore’s BOC Aviation signed seven lease agreements in 1Q19 vs 14 in 1Q18, and has portfolio of 335 owned/managed aircraft, plus 172 on order, vs 321, plus 167, a year ago.