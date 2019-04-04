Bombardier booked order from an undisclosed customer for six Q400s.

CFM International has a $3.2 billion order from Colombia’s Viva Air Group to supply LEAP-1As for 35 Airbus A320neos and CFM56-5Bs for 15 A320ceos in deal that includes long-term RPFH support.

Chorus Aviation Capital purchased two ATR 72-600s (leased to Azul) and four Bombardier Q400s (two each leased to Ethiopian Airlines and Jambojet) from Elix Aviation Capital.

Air Lease Corp. (ALC) delivered the first of five Boeing 787-9s to China Southern Airlines.

Nordic Aviation Capital closed Senior Unsecured Private Placement, oversubscribed to $786.25 million, believed by NAC to be largest US private placement by aircraft leasing company.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) earned HK$808.9 million ($103.3 million) in 2018, up 10.1% compared to 2017, on 15.5% higher revenues, and ended year with 133 owned/managed aircraft, plus another 232 on order for delivery through 2023.

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of CDB Leasing, delivered the first of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft to Spanish long-haul carrier Wamos Air. The second aircraft is slated for delivery in June 2019.