Airbus confirmed it is offering a version of the A350-1000 in the Qantas ultra-long-haul competition around its Project Sunrise initiative that would enable the airline to launch nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast to London and New York, among others. “The airplane will be available in the timeframe required by Qantas at the end of 2022,” Airbus head of A350 marketing Marisa Luisa Luca Ugena said. “There are no uncertainties around it; it [the aircraft] has ...