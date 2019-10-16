Airbus confirmed it is offering a version of the A350-1000 in the Qantas ultra-long-haul competition around its Project Sunrise initiative that would enable the airline to launch nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast to London and New York, among others. “The airplane will be available in the timeframe required by Qantas at the end of 2022,” Airbus head of A350 marketing Marisa Luisa Luca Ugena said. “There are no uncertainties around it; it [the aircraft] has ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus offers to provide A350-1000 for Qantas ultra-LCC competition " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.