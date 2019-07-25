Latvian carrier airBaltic has placed €200 million ($223 million) in bonds, which will be listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange, generating funds for the airline’s general liquidity and fleet expansion.

The 6.75% five-year bond offering was over-subscribed, attracting more than 100 investors from 25 countries. AirBaltic said there was “solid demand” from the Baltics and Nordics.

“Not only have we issued the largest bond of any company in the history of Latvia, airBaltic also became the first airline in Central and Eastern Europe to access the international debt capital markets with a Eurobond offering. Investors have clearly shown that they see airBaltic’s strategy as mature and strong,” Gauss said.

The successful placement followed a six-day investor roadshow, covering all three Baltic capitals—Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius—as well as Frankfurt, Geneva, Helsinki, London and Zurich. On July 10, airBaltic obtained a BB- preliminary credit rating with a stable outlook from credit-rating company Standard & Poor’s.

“We will continue to execute the growth strategy outlined in our Destination 2025 business plan and we will significantly strengthen our liquidity with the issue of the bonds and continue investments into our fleet,” airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said.

AirBaltic currently operates 39 aircraft—19 Airbus A220-300s, eight Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400s—from the Baltic capitals to over 80 destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. AirBaltic is phasing out its 737s and Q400s to become an all-A220 operator.

Responding to a question from ATW, an airBaltic spokeswoman said money from the bonds could be used to exercise the airline’s 30 Airbus A220-300 options.

In September 2018, airBaltic appointed New York-headquartered investment bank Greenhill to advise on financing possibilities to begin firming the 30 options by mid-2020.

A strategic investment from another airline has historically been seen as the ideal scenario, although last summer Gauss said that an initial public offering (IPO) could also be among the potential ownership scenarios. “Technically the whole airline is up for sale. There is no limitation,” he told ATW in February.

AirBaltic is 80%-owned by the Latvian state, while Danish businessman Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully owned company Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA.

When asked whether the bonds listing could pave the way for airBaltic itself to become stock-market listed, the airBaltic spokeswoman replied: “An initial public offering (IPO) would be the next logical step but not right at the moment.”

Riga-based airBaltic is transitioning to an all-A220 fleet, with 50 on firm order and options on another 30. No additional capital is needed for the first 50 aircraft, but Gauss wants to firm the options and take all 80 aircraft.

Under Destination 2025, the first 50 aircraft would be based in the Baltics. The airline’s Riga (Latvia) home base will be home to the majority of the aircraft, although airBaltic also has operations from Tallinn (Estonia) and Vilnius (Lithuania).

If firmed, the 30 optioned aircraft will be based within Europe, but outside the Baltics. They will operate short-haul, point-to-point routes under airBaltic branding. The non-Baltic base selections—there will be more than one—have already been made.

Gauss has also previously shown a strong interest in the Airbus A321XLR, which he described as an ideal aircraft for transatlantic flights from Riga – although airBaltic’s own strategy remains unchanged.

According to a recent study by consultancy firm Roland Berger, airBaltic directly and indirectly contributed 2.5% to Latvia’s GDP in 2018 and supported close to 30,000 jobs.

Settlement of the bonds is expected to take place July 30. The bonds will then be listed on Euronext Dublin stock exchange. J.P. Morgan acted as global coordinator for the placement, with SEB Bank as joint bookrunners.

