Rendering of E190-E2 in Air Kiribati livery
Pacific Island carrier Air Kiribati plans to extend its reach to international tourist markets with the introduction of Embraer E190-E2s. The airline’s move represents another example of small carriers in the region looking to add new aircraft types that meet their specific operational needs. Several other Pacific Island airlines are also in the process of renewing or growing their fleets with modern jets that can serve their long, thin routes more effectively. Air Kiribati has two ...
