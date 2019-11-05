Air France-KLM has detailed plans to simplify its fleet and hopes to decide between Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s to replace its A380s in the coming weeks as the company sets out a new long-term strategy to better compete in a tough European operating environment. “It’s obvious that Air France-KLM needs to reinvent in order to be successful,” Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith told investors Nov. 5 as he unveiled a route map to improving financial performance, ...