Air France CEO Anne Rigail is considering possible replacements for the French carrier’s Airbus A380s, before turning her attention to a Boeing 777 successor and the remainder of the airline’s medium-haul renewal. In July, Air France announced plans to retire its 10 remaining A380s by 2022, accelerating the type’s phase out following Airbus’ decision to suspend A380 production. Speaking at the World Aviation Festival in London on Sept. 6, Rigail said Air ...