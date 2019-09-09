Air France A380
Air France CEO Anne Rigail is considering possible replacements for the French carrier’s Airbus A380s, before turning her attention to a Boeing 777 successor and the remainder of the airline’s medium-haul renewal. In July, Air France announced plans to retire its 10 remaining A380s by 2022, accelerating the type’s phase out following Airbus’ decision to suspend A380 production. Speaking at the World Aviation Festival in London on Sept. 6, Rigail said Air ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air France to evaluate A380 replacements " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.