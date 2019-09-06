Air Canada continues to reveal little about its plans for Air Transat beyond keeping the leisure airline’s brand and Montreal headquarters, but a senior executive said that getting its aircraft flying more often will be a near-term focus. “We’ll look at ways to improve their asset utilization,” Air Canada CFO Michael Rousseau said at the recent Cowen Global Transportation Conference in Boston. “For example, they’ve got 20 [Airbus] A330 widebodies that fly ...