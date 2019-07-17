Central and Eastern European airline Wizz Air will reduce frequencies on some routes from Kiev (Ukraine) and Warsaw (Poland) in August because of an aircraft delivery delay.

ATW understands the Budapest-headquartered carrier was scheduled to receive an Airbus A320 family aircraft at the end of July but the delivery has been postponed to Aug. 20.

In a July 15 statement, Wizz Air detailed a series of schedule changes from Kiev, citing “operational reasons caused by aircraft delivery delays.”

“Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 20, 2019, there will be slight adjustments to the frequency of several routes,” the airline said, offering passengers a full refund, or 120% of their ticket price in Wizz Air vouchers.

Affected routes from Kiev include Berlin Schönefeld, Billund, Bratislava, Bremen, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Dortmund, Hamburg, Hanover, Krakow, Larnaca, Munich, Riga, Vienna and Warsaw.

A further six routes from Warsaw have also been impacted. ATW understands that Wizz is not expecting any further changes as a result of the aircraft delay.

Wizz Air started operations from Kiev in 2008. Since March 2019, a fourth aircraft has been based at the airport.

“This year Wizz Air has already launched 10 new routes from Ukraine and will provide more than 2.6 million seats on in 2019. Wizz Air now offers 46 routes to 31 destinations in 13 countries from Ukraine,” Wizz Air said.

