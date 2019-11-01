Vietnamese LCC Vietjet Air has inked a contract with Airbus for 20 A321XLRs, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered in 2023.

The deal comprises 15 firm orders for A321XLRs and conversion of five A321neos from its current orders. It also confirms a September report that the LCC placed an order for 15 A321XLRs as an undisclosed customer.

Airbus said with range of 4,700nm, Vietjet can reach markets across Asia and as far as Australia and Russia. Melbourne’s Avalon Airport recently announced that Vietjet will be launching flights from Ho Chi Minh City to the Australian city in 2020, although ahead of the XLR’s planned delivery.

Including this order, Vietjet has 126 aircraft on backlog with Airbus for the A321neo family.

“Following the signing of this contract today, the new A321XLR will be the perfect upgrade to comprehensively modernize Vietjet’s fleet as we look to strongly grow international flight network,” Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said.

At the same time, the LCC also signed a new training agreement with Airbus Services for pilot training and the installation of two new A320 full flight simulators (FFSs) at the Vietjet Aviation Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing the total FFSs there to three.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com