United Airlines has ordered 50 Airbus A321XLRs to replace Boeing 757s and possibly launch more long-range, thin intercontinental routes, the airline said late Dec. 3. Deliveries are slated to start in 2024. “The new Airbus A321XLR aircraft is an ideal one-for-one replacement for the older, less-efficient aircraft currently operating between some of the most vital cities in our intercontinental network,” United EVP and CCO Andrew Nocella said. “In addition to strengthening ...