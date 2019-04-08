Airbus secured a second firm order for the Airbus A330-800 after Uganda Airlines firmed up an earlier MOU.

So far only one airline, Kuwait Airways, had placed a firm commitment for the smaller version of the A330neo family. Kuwait plans to take eight of the aircraft. So far, most orders are for the larger A330-900, for which there are 230 commitments.

The figures do not include a preliminary order for 40 aircraft placed by Emirates Airline as part of its A380 order reduction.

Uganda Airlines has plans to become the country’s new national airline launching short-haul services using Bombardier CRJ900s later this year. The A330-800s are to be used on medium- and long-haul routes.

The first Uganda Airlines operated from 1977 until its collapse in 2001. There was an Air Uganda operating from 2007 until 2014.

Airbus did not disclose when the A330neos will be delivered.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com