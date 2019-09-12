Tunisair Express, the regional subsidiary of the North African nation’s flag carrier, has ordered three ATR 72-600 regional turboprops.

The aircraft will renew Tunisair Express’s regional fleet, which consists of two earlier-model ATR 72-500s that replaced first-generation -200 series aircraft. It also has a single Bombardier CRJ900 in its inventory.

The new ATRs will operate domestic and international services. Tunisair Express serves six points within Tunisia, as well as a range of scheduled and charter destinations in France, Italy and several central European countries.

The fleet renewal will allow Tunisair Express to reinforce its domestic and neighboring services from Tunis, as well as open new routes.

The ATR 72-600s will be equipped with ATR’s Cabinstream IFE system, enabling passengers to access multimedia content on their personal electronic devices.

“We have had a long and strong partnership with ATR since the early 1990s, and we [shall] introduce the modern ATR 72-600 into our fleet, thanks to the support of the Tunisian government and parent company Tunisair,” Tunisair Express DG Yosr Chouari said.

The airline flies around 300,000 passengers annually.

ATR’s current market forecast sees a demand for 350 new turboprops for the Africa and Middle East region over the next 20 years. The manufacturer calculates that a 10% rise in regional flights generates additional increases of 5% in tourism, 6% in regional GDP and 8% foreign direct investment.

