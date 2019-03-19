Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines has confirmed an order for 17 Airbus A350-family aircraft, as the startup carrier prepares to begin operations next year.

The airline had signed an MOU for the A350s at the Farnborough Air Show in July 2018. The deal includes five -900s, which will be delivered from late 2021, and 12 -1000s to begin arriving in late 2022.

Starlux said the A350s will be used for long-haul services from Taipei to Europe and North America, as well as on some Asia-Pacific routes. Starlux founder and chairman Chang Kuo-Wei noted the A350s will allow nonstop flights between Taiwan and the US east coast.

The A350s will not be available for the carrier’s launch, which is planned for early 2020. The airline has signed a separate deal to lease 10 A321neos, and these are expected to begin deliveries in October this year.

Starlux plans to have a fleet of 27 aircraft serving 20 destinations by the end of 2024.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com