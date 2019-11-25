Spanish regional Binter is the first European carrier to receive the Embraer E195-E2, the largest of the E2 generation of regional jets.

Binter, which operates services within the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, has ordered five of the type.

“This Embraer E195-E2 aircraft is an important step in the history of our company,” Binter president Pedro Agustín del Castillo said. “This new milestone, which coincides with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Binter … helps to pursue our main objective: the improvement of the connecting of the Canary Islands, both inter-island and with external destinations.”

The acquisition of the E195-E2s is part of Binter’s fleet modernization initiative, with the aircraft being delivered in a single-class, 132-seat layout. The new aircraft will be deployed across a route network that includes eight cities in the Canaries, nine cities in Africa and two in Portugal. Last year, Binter carried 3.6 million passengers.

Compared to the first-generation E195, the E195-E2 has 3 additional seat rows, with the ability to be laid out in a two-class, 120-seat configuration, or up to 146 seats in a single class.

