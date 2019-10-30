South Korean startup carrier Air Premia is already taking steps to grow its Boeing 787 fleet, even before the airline has operated its first scheduled service.

Air Premia said it has decided to order five 787-9s from Boeing, with the deal to be listed on the manufacturer’s orders and deliveries website when it is finalized.

Earlier this year, Air Premia said it reached an agreement to lease three 787-9s from Air Lease Corp., and the latest orders are expected to arrive after the leased aircraft. Air Premia has said it intends to have 10 aircraft within five years.

The three leased aircraft are scheduled to arrive in July, September and December next year. The carrier intends to launch its first service in September 2020. Air Premia was granted an air carrier license by Korean authorities in March, but still must obtain its air operator’s certificate.

Air Premia intends to operate under a hybrid business model, based at Incheon International Airport. The startup wants to serve countries such as Vietnam and Hong Kong in its first year, before branching out to longer-haul service in 2021. The carrier has identified Los Angeles and San Jose as priorities for long-haul flights, and has also mentioned Honolulu and Vancouver as future prospects.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com