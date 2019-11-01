South African Airways (SAA) has taken delivery of the first of four new Airbus A350-900s, which is expected to improve both its customer offering and commercial prospects.

The A350s will make up the new long-haul component of SAA’s fleet. They will replace services operated by the company’s increasingly uneconomic A340s.

“The introduction of the A350s offers a new beginning for the airline and will contribute to the airline’s operational efficiencies, and get SAA back on track,” SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said.

“It is an important step-change as we continue to make progress to transform our business and return the airline to financial sustainability in the shortest time possible.”

The aircraft will initially operate one of SAA’s ultra-long-haul routes between Johannesburg and New York JFK, replacing the Airbus A340-600. As further A350s are introduced, they will take over more routes.

SAA’s A350-900 is configured in a two-class arrangement, with 30 business class lie-flat seats and 309 economy class, with the first six rows in the main cabin offering extra legroom.

SAA will receive the four aircraft over a six-week period, and all are expected to operate commercially by mid-December following regulatory approvals and training.

The first two aircraft are nine months old and previously flew with another carrier. The second pair are new. They are sub-leased from Air Mauritius and will fly with SAA for three years.

SAA said it will achieve approximately 25% lower operating costs operating the A350-900 over a five-year period compared with its four-engined predecessors.

Besides reduced operating costs, the aircraft’s lower emissions will also cut SAA’s exposure to South Africa’s recently imposed carbon tax and help it achieve the global emissions offset mechanism targets for international aviation requirements.

SAA will also benefit from roughly 40% lower costs for maintaining the A350-900’s airframe over five years compared to the older aircraft.

