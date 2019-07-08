The first A320ceo delivery at Hamburg Finkenwerder in 2017.

Saudi Arabian LCC flyadeal has announced an order for 30 Airbus A320neos, plus 20 options, reversing a commitment with Boeing for 30 737 MAX 8s, plus 20 options. The Boeing order was announced in December 2018.

ATW understands flyadeal has become the first airline to officially drop the MAX since its grounding. The decision marks a commercial setback for Boeing.

The worldwide MAX fleet grounding started in mid-March following two fatal crashes of the type within five months.

Flyadeal, part of Saudia Group, had been considering both the A320neo and MAX.

“This A320neo order is part of the agreement for a total of 100 aircraft which was taken in Paris,” a flyadeal spokesperson told ATW in Jeddah. On June 18, Saudia increased its A320neo family order from 35 to 65 aircraft. Fifteen of the additional aircraft were for the new A321XLR variant.

Asked if the 737 MAX order is now officially canceled, the spokesperson said, “Unfortunately we cannot comment on the 737 MAX order and our CEO will make an announcement on this topic in the near future.”

Reuters quoted a Boeing spokesperson saying, “We understand that flyadeal will not finalize its commitment to the 737 MAX at this time given the airline’s schedule requirements.”

Deliveries of the flyadeal aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2021, which will make the LCC an all-A320 operator.

The order is in response to continuing growth in passenger demand across domestic, regional and international routes.

The additional aircraft are part of the dual-brand strategy of the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., which said flyadeal serves the price-conscious customer.

Jeddah-based flyadeal began operations in September 2017 and has rapidly grown to a fleet of 11 A320ceos.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at