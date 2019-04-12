Smartavia Airline, formerly known as Aeroflot-Nord and Nordavia, took delivery of its first Boeing 737-800 in the new branding. The Russian airline will receive seven more of the type by mid-summer, Smartavia general director Sergey Savostin said.

The first 737, rebranded as Smartavia, arrived at St. Petersburg Pulkovo International Airport, one of the carrier’s base airports, on April 10.

“In IATA summer season 2019, the carrier will perform flights from St. Petersburg to 18 domestic and international destinations,” said Vladimir Yakushev, the head of Northern Capital Gateway, the management company of Pulkovo Airport. Among the flights are domestic service to Anapa, Arkhangelsk, Voronezh, Kazan, Murmansk, Moscow Domodedovo, Naryan-Mar, Samara, Simferopol, Sochi, Syktyvkar and Chelyabinsk.

Smartavia will also launch new flights to Rostov-on-Don from April 19 and Ufa from April 13.

“As for new international destinations, we will launch flights from St. Petersburg to Armenia [Yerevan] and Azerbaijan [Baku] in the summer season. Also, we will increase frequencies to Tbilisi and Batumi [Georgia],” Smartavia CCO Svetlana Rodionova added.

Smartavia Airline’s business is concentrated in the northwest of Russia, operating flights to 50 cities in Russia and abroad. The carrier’s fleet includes 12 Boeing 737-500s/700s/800s; the airline carried 1.19 million passengers in 2018, up 9.4% year-over-year.

Last year, Smartavia announced an intent to consolidate with Red Wings Airlines, but later management decided the carriers would operate as partners but under separate brands.

