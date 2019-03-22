Red Wings Airlines has canceled its order for six Airbus A220-300s, Russia’s only order for the type, for economic reasons. Red Wings CEO Evgeny Klyucharev said the Moscow Domodedovo-based carrier will change to the larger A321 narrowbody. The airline had hoped to begin A220 operations this spring, he said.

In 2018, Red Wings ordered six 149-seat A220-300s (formerly the Bombardier CS300) through GTLK Europe, the Irish-based subsidiary of Russia’s government-owned GTLK leasing company.

GTLK confirmed the carrier had canceled the order because of the aircraft’s increased price and leasing payments.

“These aircraft will be re-marketed—they are in demand in the market,” said GTLK, which bought out an order for 20 CS300s from Ilyushin Finance.

The A220 has not yet gained a Russian certificate. The Federal Air Transport Agency said the Red Wings cancellation was not related to aircraft certification.

Klyucharev said Red Wings had great expectations for the A220 but will now switch to larger A321 narrowbody aircraft to develop its flight network. The airline plans to receive four of the type this year, which will supplement the current fleet of four A320s and eight A321s.

Red Wings was founded in 2007 and operated Russian Tupolev Tu-204 passenger jets, which the airline ceased operating in the winter 2018/2019 schedule. The carrier still has five of the type in its fleet.

Red Wings said the company may return to a Russian-made type airliner in 2020 when it takes delivery of the first of 16 ordered Irkut MC-21 narrowbody jets.

The carrier operates domestic and international flights from Moscow Domodedovo airport and Saint Petersburg. In 2018, passenger traffic grew 62% to 2.6 million people, ranking 10th among Russia’s largest carriers.