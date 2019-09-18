Vietnam LCC Vietjet Air has reportedly placed an order for 15 Airbus A321XLRs, according to a Reuters report.

Based on Airbus’ August orders and deliveries report, an undisclosed customer ordered 15 Airbus 321XLRs on Aug. 6.

An Airbus spokesperson declined to comment on the report. VietJet did not respond to a request for comment.

Airbus launched the A321XLR at this year’s Paris Air Show. The Toulouse-based manufacturer said at the time that the new variant differs in some ways from the baseline A321neo and the A321LR. Its maximum takeoff weight is increased from 97 to 101 tons, the gear will be strengthened, and Airbus is developing single-slotted flaps to preserve the takeoff performance of today’s aircraft.

According to Airbus, the aircraft will be capable to fly up to 4,700 nm in a configuration for approximately 200 passengers. That is around 700 nm more than what the LR offers.

According to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services, the all-Airbus LCC operates 25 A320s, 33 A321s and 11 A321neos, with 112 more A321neos on order.

Vietjet reported a 16% year-over-year profit increase for the first half, and has added nine international and three domestic routes, bringing the total network to 120 routes.

