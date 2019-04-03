Nigeria’s Air Peace ordered 10 Embraer E195-E2s and took purchase rights on 20 more, becoming the first E2 operator in Africa. The contract, with a list-price value of $2.12 billion, was announced April 3 at an Embraer airline seminar in Mauritius. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. The E2s will be used to address the significant untapped demand in the African market. Air Peace started scheduled services in 2014 and is the ...