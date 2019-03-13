Lufthansa has decided to retire a significant part of its Airbus A380 fleet as it invests in smaller widebodies.

The airline confirmed March 13 that it will return six of its 14 A380s to Airbus in 2022 and 2023.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. However, the company placed an order for 20 additional A350-900s at the same time.

Trade-ins of this magnitude are rare, but have taken place before when manufacturers have a keen strategic interest in placing other aircraft with a particular customer.

Lufthansa has been negotiating orders for additional widebodies with both Airbus and Boeing. Given its exclusive reliance on Airbus in the narrowbody segment and a large existing Airbus widebody fleet, there was a strategic case for ordering more Boeing widebodies to readjust the balance between the two manufacturers.

Boeing was keen to place more Boeing 777-9s and, for the first time, the 787 in the Lufthansa Group. In the end and possibly because of the A380 trade-in, Boeing was only partly successful with a deal for 20 787-9s.

The additional A350s and the 787-9s will be delivered between 2022 and 2027 according to the airline. It is the first time the group has picked the 787. Both aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines as Lufthansa picked the Trent 1000 for the 787-9 fleet.

According to Aviation Week Network’s Fleet Discovery database Lufthansa’s in-service fleet is made up of 181 A320/A320neo family aircraft, 44 A330s, 12 A350s, 14 A380s and 32 Boeing 747s (19 of which are 747-8s). Previous orders include 113 more A320/A320neo family aircraft, 13 A350-900s and 20 777-9s.

The broader group also includes Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Lufthansa did not disclose where exactly it will use the aircraft. The 33 A350s yet to be delivered are likely going to replace its ageing fleet of 28 A340s, which include 16 A340-600s. The 777-9s are intended to be phased in as the 13 remaining 747-400s leave the fleet.

Some can be used for growth. At least some of the 787-9s will end up at Lufthansa Group carriers like Austrian Airlines, which must replace six aging 767-300ERs and six 777-200ERs in the coming years. Five more A340-300s at Swiss and two at Brussels Airlines are also earmarked for replacement.

The decision to essentially cut its A380 fleet in half comes as a result of “economic considerations” as the airline said. It is another blow for the A380 program that Airbus will terminate in 2021. Lufthansa is the latest in a series of airlines that have announced their intention to reduce their A380 capacity in the coming years. Others include Air France and Qatar Airways. Malaysia Airlines has been trying to sell its fleet of six aircraft before deciding to refocus them on haj charters.

Neither Lufthansa nor Airbus were prepared to disclose details of the A380 transaction. It is also unclear what, if any, preliminary arrangements have been made for the remaining eight aircraft. Four of Lufthansa’s A380s were delivered in 2010, four more in 2011 and two per year in 2012-2013.

Airbus must hope that some sort of second-hand market will develop for the aircraft in the coming years. However, only one of five aircraft that Singapore Airlines returned to lessors, has returned with a new operator, Lisbon/Portugal-based wet-lease specialist Hi Fly. Also, in the early 2020s an increasing number of Emirates Airline A380s could be returned to lessors should the airline to not extend leases beyond their initial term.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com