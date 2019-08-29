The Irkut MC-21 received 20 new commitments at this week’s MAKS 2019 Air Show, which is taking place this week in Zhukovsky near Moscow. Russia’s regional airline Yakutia signed a preliminary agreement for five aircraft while Kazakhstan’s Bek Air opted for 10, Irkut Corp. CEO Ravil Khakimov said. He did not disclose the customer for the other five aircraft. This increases the total number of MC-21 commitments to 170 while firm orders remain at 175 aircraft. Irkut is now ...