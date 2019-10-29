LCC IndiGo has placed an order for 300 more Airbus narrowbodies, adding to the already huge number of aircraft ordered by Indian airlines. The IndiGo order includes a mix of A320neos, A321neos and A321XLRs. Airbus said the new deal means IndiGo has ordered a total of 730 A320neo-family aircraft, presumably including aircraft already delivered. IndiGo currently operates 225 Airbus narrowbodies, including 97 A320neos and A321neos, and 128 A320ceos. According to the Aviation Week Fleet Data ...