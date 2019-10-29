Rendering of A321XLR in IndiGo livery
LCC IndiGo has placed an order for 300 more Airbus narrowbodies, adding to the already huge number of aircraft ordered by Indian airlines. The IndiGo order includes a mix of A320neos, A321neos and A321XLRs. Airbus said the new deal means IndiGo has ordered a total of 730 A320neo-family aircraft, presumably including aircraft already delivered. IndiGo currently operates 225 Airbus narrowbodies, including 97 A320neos and A321neos, and 128 A320ceos. According to the Aviation Week Fleet Data ...
