Garuda Indonesia took delivery of its first Airbus A330neo Nov. 16, becoming the third airline group in the region to operate the type after AirAsia and Lion Air.

The aircraft, one of 14 A330neos Garuda ordered in 2016, will allow the carrier to launch nonstop services from Jakarta to Europe, Airbus said. Currently, London and Amsterdam are the carrier’s only European destinations, and are served via Medan in the North Sumatra province because of the range limitations of its existing fleet.

The new aircraft is configured in a two-class layout, with 24 business and 277 economy seats.

Garuda’s LCC subsidiary Citilink will also receive two A330neos, which were initially destined for now-defunct Icelandic carrier WOW Air, and has plans to introduce flights to Frankfurt and the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah from Jakarta. The Citilink aircraft will be configured with 323 economy and 24 premium economy seats.

At the recent CAPA Asia Aviation Summit in Singapore, Garuda CEO and president Ari Askhara said the international routes are not as profitable as the domestic market, which accounts for about 40% of the airline’s operations. Its charter business, however, has grown 200%, mainly in the Chinese market.

He also said Garuda is looking to expand its e-commerce venture, GIA Mall, targeting luxury goods and lifestyle items, such as private jet charters, at high-net-worth passengers. A similar online marketplace, known as Tauberes, was launched in September, allowing customers to select its courier companies for air cargo.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com