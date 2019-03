ANA expects to increase its share of the Japan-Hawaii aviation market to 25% in 2020, up from the current 15%. The aircraft will be exclusively used on the Tokyo Narita-Honolulu route.

The nose-wheel. ANA will put two A380s into operation this year, on May 24 and July 1, and a third on an unspecified date in 2020. Each A380 will be equipped with 520 seats.

Details of an exclusive aircraft painting. ANA plans to use the A380 to double capacity between Japan and Hawaii.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said the painting process of ANA's first A380, "Flying Honu," took 20 days and three metric tons of paint. It was one of the longest painting processes in the history of the A380.

Three models of ANA's three A380 "sea turtle family," featuring the Hawaiian green sea turtle, a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Hawaii.

The livery of ANA’s A380 features the Honu, the Hawaiian green sea turtle. With this aircraft, Airbus said there are 232 A380s in service with 15 airlines.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) received its first of three Airbus A380s March 20. The aircraft also marks the last new A380 customer delivery. Airbus announced Feb. 14 that it would end production of the world’s largest airliner in 2021. Airbus and ANA top management joined the delivery ceremony in Toulouse. ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann brings you exclusive photos from the event.