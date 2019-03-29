Spanish leisure airline Evelop Airlines has taken delivery of its first of two Airbus A350 XWBs, while African flag carrier Mauritania Airlines has accepted its first Embraer E175.

Evelop, which is part of the Spanish Barceló Group’s Ávoris travel division, is taking the new aircraft on lease from Air Lease Corp. and will base it at Madrid Barajas airport.

The airline will deploy the aircraft, which is outfitted in a single-class, 432-seat layout, on its long-haul routes to Caribbean and Indian Ocean destinations.

Evelop operates an all-Airbus fleet of one A320-200, one A330-200 and three A330-300; its second A359-900 will be delivered in 2020.

Meanwhile, Embraer handed over the first of two E175s to West Africa’s Mauritania Airlines at the OEM’s HQ in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The airline signed up for the regional jets in 2018.

The airline already has a smaller Embraer ERJ145 on strength, but most of its fleet is based around several variants of the Boeing 737 single examples of each of the -700, -800 and MAX 8.

The second E175 will be delivered in 2Q 2019. The aircraft are configured in a two-class, 76-seat layout and will be used for domestic sectors, as well as short-haul international routes to destinations such as Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

“The introduction of the E175 in our fleet will allow us to add more frequencies and new destinations while enhancing the quality of passenger experience and offering greater comfort with the best cabin in this category,” CEO Mohamed Radhy Bennahi said.

Inset: Mauritania Airlines E175. Courtesy, Embraer

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com