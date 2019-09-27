Etihad Airways will delay delivery of five Airbus A350-1000s until an unspecified future date, a move adhering to the Abu-Dhabi-based company’s business transformation plan. In February 2019, Etihad said it was in talks to slash its orderbook with both Airbus and Boeing, planning to cull 40 A350-900s and two -1000s and intending to drop most of its order for 25 Boeing 777Xs. At that time, Etihad said that “the balance of the remaining orders will be defined at a later time, ...
