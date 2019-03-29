EgyptAir received its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on March 28. The Star Alliance member will lease a total of six of the type.

The new aircraft will initially be put in service on the Cairo-Kuwait route in early April, and in June to Washington Dulles—a new destination—and Toronto.

The second 787-9 is scheduled for delivery in April.

“Today’s delivery marks a new chapter for EgyptAir and Egypt´s civil aviation sector,” EgyptAir Holding Co. chairman and CEO Ahmed Adel.

EgyptAir’s 787-9s provide 30 business-class lie-flat seats and 279 economy seats equipped with a 12-inch IFE screen and USB outlet, and offer Wi-Fi connectivity.

Under a fleet modernization plan, the airline to add up to 45 new aircraft, including 15 Airbus A320neos and 24 A220-300s, by 2020.

