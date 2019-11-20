Emirates Airline is set to become a Boeing 787 operator after substituting orders for the 777X in favor of the smaller twinjet. The Dubai-based airline placed a firm order for 30 787-9s on the fourth day of the Dubai Airshow with deliveries planned from 2023. Based on list prices, the value of the 787 order is $8.8 billion. But the company also reducing the number of 777Xs on firm order from 156 to 126. Emirates had previously signed an initial agreement for the larger 787-10 ...
