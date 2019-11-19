De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, continuing its strong showing at the Dubai Airshow, unveiled commitments for 14 more Dash 8-400s on Nov. 19, pushing its show total to 37 and filling more gaps in its near-term production skyline.

The deals include letters of intent from Ghana’s government for “up to” six aircraft, and Aeroflot subsidiary Aurora for five. Lessor ACIA Aero Capital added a conditional purchase agreement for three.

Ghana’s aircraft would go to support a new national carrier the country is planning, with support from Ethiopian Airlines. The country, which aims to have the airline up and running in early 2020, also announced an LOI for three Boeing 787-9s to fly in its fleet.

Aurora’s 20-aircraft fleet includes eight Dash 8s—two of them -400s. “In the future, we plan on ordering more Dash 8-400 aircraft as we look to streamline our fleet with a harmonized configuration,” general director Konstantin Sukhorebrik said.

ACIA said it is talks with possible lessees for its new Dash 8s and sees strong potential for the aircraft.

“The Dash 8-400 is an aircraft type we have wanted to invest in for a long time now, and represents a significant opportunity for ACIA,” group managing director Brett Hurst said. ACIA’s portfolio is a mix of regional jets and turboprops.

The Dubai commitment surge provides both literal and figurative boosts to the new company’s prospects.

De Havilland, the former Bombardier commercial turboprop division that has been on its own only since June 1, entered the show with few slots in its fiscal year 2020 production plan, which runs through Oct. 31, 2020.

“Entering Dubai, we had a skyline that fill up our fiscal year 2020,” COO Todd Young said. “So our task was to start to fill the backlog in 2021.”

Young said the country’s current production pace translates to about 27 aircraft per year. At that rate, the Dubai deals, if finalized, would provide about 16 months of backlog.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com