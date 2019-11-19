Boeing’s MAX sales resurgence continued on the third day of the Dubai Airshow as the company announced a commitment from Air Astana for 30 MAXs and finalized a firm order behind the scenes for 20 more, ATW confirmed. The US manufacturer also announced its first new widebody business, from Ghana’s new national carrier. The Air Astana letter of intent, announced Nov. 19, is for 30 MAX 8s, which will be flown by the Kazak flag carrier’s FlyArystan low-cost subsidiary ...