Air Senegal has placed a preliminary order for eight Airbus A220-300s to expand its African and European network.

The airline signed the MOU with Airbus Nov. 19 at the Dubai Airshow. Deliveries of the aircraft will start in 2021 with two units arriving per year.

The A220s are to be deployed on intra-African routes, but will also be used on sectors such as Dakar-London and Dakar-Geneva that the airline is considering, according to CEO Ibrahima Kane.

Air Senegal was set up in 2016 and started flying in May 2018 with a fleet of two ATR 72-600s. It has since added two leased Airbus A319s with a third aircraft to follow. The airline has also taken delivery of its first of two A330-900s with the second to be handed over later this month.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com