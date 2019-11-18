Air Arabia placed a large order for Airbus A320neo family aircraft, clearing the way for significant growth. The Sharjah-based low-cost carrier is buying 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs. “[The order] takes us into the 2020s to grow the business,” CEO Adel Ali said Nov. 18 at the Dubai Airshow. The aircraft are to be delivered from 2024 onward, which is when the first production slots were available with Airbus. The growing fleet will be operating from the airlines ...