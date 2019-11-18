Rendering of A321XLR in Air Arabia livery
Air Arabia placed a large order for Airbus A320neo family aircraft, clearing the way for significant growth. The Sharjah-based low-cost carrier is buying 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs. “[The order] takes us into the 2020s to grow the business,” CEO Adel Ali said Nov. 18 at the Dubai Airshow. The aircraft are to be delivered from 2024 onward, which is when the first production slots were available with Airbus. The growing fleet will be operating from the airlines ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Dubai Airshow 2019: Air Arabia boosts growth with order for 120 A320neo family aircraft " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.