Panama-based Copa Holdings posted a net profit of $104 million in the 2019 third-quarter, up 80% from $58 million in the same period last year. Total operating revenue improved 5% to $708 million.

Unit revenue, measured in RASM, grew by 9.5%, while non-fuel unit costs, measured in CASM-ex, rose 5.5%. Capacity decreased by 3.7%, mainly because of the 737 MAX grounding.

Copa Holdings is the parent company of Copa Airlines, Copa Airlines Colombia and Bogota-based LCC Wingo.

Copa plans to remove its last 15 Embraer E190s over the next 18 months—three years earlier than planned—as the company accelerates its shift to an all-Boeing 737 fleet.

Copa ended the 2019 third-quarter with 103 aircraft in its consolidated fleet, including 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 737-700s, 15 E190s and six grounded 737 MAX 9s. The company has not taken delivery of any aircraft since the worldwide MAX grounding took effect in mid-March.

Copa CEO Pedro Heilbron said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that Copa hopes to realize “significant cost and revenue benefits from operating a single-Boeing fleet.”

Prior to the 737 MAX grounding, Copa was set to receive seven more MAX 9s this year to finish 2019 with 13 of the type in its consolidated fleet. The company has removed all MAX flying from its schedule through February 2020 and hopes to catch up on MAX deliveries following the aircraft’s planned re-entry into service early next year.

“While we will most likely end up taking a significant number of MAX aircraft next year, most of them will be used to replace the outgoing 100-seat Embraer aircraft,” Heilbron said.

Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker said in an investor note that the post-transition fleet should be easier to manage and more efficient and should generate cash flow benefits of $30 million per year. While she expects elevated costs in the first half of 2020 because of maintenance, training and aircraft modifications related to the fleet change, she predicts Copa will begin to realize efficiency gains from the switch by the second half of next year.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com