Congo Airways signed a firm order with Embraer for two E175 aircraft, with purchase rights for a further two. The deal has a total value of $94.4 million at current list prices with all purchase rights exercised.

The aircraft will be configured in a dual-class layout seating 76 passengers in total, with 12 in business class. Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Congo Airways CEO Desire Bantu said, “These new jets will replace our current turboprop offering and allow us to serve routes both within the Democratic Republic of Congo, and regionally to West, Central, and Southern Africa, from our hub in Kinshasa. We will now have the flexibility and the right sized aircraft to serve our market, which is growing so rapidly an additional order may be required, for which the E2 is a particularly compelling option.”

Congo Airways currently has a fleet of four aircraft, comprising two Airbus A320s and two Bombardier Q400 turboprops.