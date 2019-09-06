Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) has finalized an order for six Boeing 777F freighters in a deal worth $2.1 billion at list prices. The new aircraft will replace 747-400Fs currently in service.

The flag carrier previously announced its intent to order six 777Fs at the Paris Air Show in June and the order was confirmed in July, reflected as an unidentified customer among Boeing’s orders and deliveries. CAL confirmed to ATW that deliveries are scheduled to occur between 2020 and 2023

CAL will launch operations of the 777F on Taipei to North America routes, Boeing said, adding that it is a “key market that provides higher yields for the carrier.”

The airline currently has 18 747-400Fs in its fleet, aged between 12.9 and 19.2 years old, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

“The 777F is being introduced on a one-for-one basis to replace the [747-400F] now in service,” a CAL spokesperson said. “The improvement in fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs is expected to enhance profitability.”

CAL is evaluating a 747-400F disposal plan.

In 2018, China Airlines' cargo segment earned TWD49.4 billion ($1.6 billion), up 15% year-over-year, and accounted for 32.9% of the airline’s total revenue. North America remained the strongest market, accounting more than half of the cargo revenue.

