China Aviation Supplies Holding Co. (CAS) has signed a general terms agreement (GTA) with Airbus for 290 A320 family aircraft and 10 A350s, in one of the Toulouse-based manufacturer’s biggest narrowbodies deals. The agreement was signed by Airbus Commercial Aircraft president & CEO designate Guillaume Faury, and CAS chairman Jia Baojun during a state visit by China President Xi Jinping to France. The exact variant breakdown of the A320 order was not given, although ...