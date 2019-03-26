Airbus A320neo
China Aviation Supplies Holding Co. (CAS) has signed a general terms agreement (GTA) with Airbus for 290 A320 family aircraft and 10 A350s, in one of the Toulouse-based manufacturer’s biggest narrowbodies deals. The agreement was signed by Airbus Commercial Aircraft president & CEO designate Guillaume Faury, and CAS chairman Jia Baojun during a state visit by China President Xi Jinping to France. The exact variant breakdown of the A320 order was not given, although ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"China agrees to buy 300 Airbus aircraft" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.