Chile-based SKY Airline has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 10 A321XLRs, confirming the LCC was behind the undisclosed Sept. 30 order for 10 of the new-generation narrowbodies.

SKY CEO Holger Paulmann said the order will “allow us to expand our offer of international and wide-ranging routes.”

SKY’s current in-service fleet of 23 A320-family aircraft includes nine A319-100s and 14 A320ceos, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data services. In addition to domestic Chile routes, the carrier operates to Latin American destinations in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Peru from its primary hub at Santiago International Airport.

The order is further confirmation for Airbus’s A321XLR program, following the Dec. 3 announcement of an order from Chicago-based United Airlines for 50 of the long-range narrowbodies to replace two-thirds of its Boeing 757 fleet.

United’s main rivals, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, currently have large A321neo orders in place that could also be converted to the A321XLR as the US carriers prepare to retire their own aging 757 fleets.

“The A321XLR will allow SKY to offer its customers new destinations, such as direct flights from Santiago in Chile to Miami in the US,” Airbus Latin America president Auturo Barreira said.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com