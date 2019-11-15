Fiji Airways took delivery of the first of two Airbus A350-900s Nov. 15, becoming the first airline in the South Pacific region to acquire the type, which will operate on routes to Los Angeles and Sydney. “The A350 allows us to go deeper into the US and that is the future,” Fiji Airways CEO Andries Viljoen told ATW on the sidelines of the A350 delivery ceremony in Toulouse. Fiji Airways’ Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered A350s are being leased from Dubai-based DAE Capital and ...