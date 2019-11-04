Philippines LCC Cebu Pacific Airways has inked a firm order with Airbus for 16 A330-900s, solidifying the MOU signed at the Paris Air Show in June this year. The first aircraft is expected for delivery starting 2021.

Arranged in a high-density single class configuration of 460 seats the A330neo will service Middle East and Australia markets, namely to cities such as Dubai, Sydney and Melbourne, but also in some trunk routes like Hong Kong-Manila and Singapore-Manila.

“(The A330neo) will also give us the lowest cost per seat, at the same time enabling Cebu Pacific to increase seat capacity and maximize valuable airport slots in Manila and other Asian megacities,” Cebu Pacific president & CEO Lance Gokongwei said. Indeed, the LCC has been upgauging its aircraft especially in crowded airports like Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport where it struggles to find slots for its expanding business.

